HHC BDE, 3ABCT, 4ID Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Keith J. Kenny assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division hugs his mother following his assumption of command at a Change of Command ceremony January 19th, 2024 at Fort Carson, Colorado.
