Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 05:47 Photo ID: 8205192 VIRIN: 240122-N-MO461-1006 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 658.35 KB Location: SARNO, IT

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band Concert at Teatro De Lise [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Raymond Laffoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.