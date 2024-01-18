U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band's Clarinet Quartet and Brass Band, Topside, performed a riveting concert alongside students at the Teatro De Lise in Sarno, Italy in memory of the young Neapolitan musician, Giovanbattista Cutolo; a young hornist who tragically passed away in early 2023.
Pictured: Musician 1st Class Raymond Laffoon performs a drum solo.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 05:47
|Photo ID:
|8205193
|VIRIN:
|240122-N-MO461-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|SARNO, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band Concert at Teatro De Lise [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Raymond Laffoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
