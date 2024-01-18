U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Luis SanchezMateo fires an M18 pistol during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition - Far East on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 12, 2023. MCMC-Far East is an annual two-week event held to improve Marines’ marksmanship, combat readiness, and weapon proficiency. SanchezMateo, a native of Bonao, Dominican Republic, is a supply chain and materiel management specialist with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lucas Lu)

