U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Ranvir Dhaliwal loads his M18 pistol during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition - Far East on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 13, 2023. MCMC-Far East is an annual two-week event held to improve Marines’ marksmanship, combat readiness, and weapon proficiency. Dhaliwal, a native of Cary, North Carolina, is a communications officer with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lucas Lu)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 00:41
|Photo ID:
|8205004
|VIRIN:
|231213-M-FL548-1046
|Resolution:
|3913x2610
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|CARY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition - Far East [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Lucas Lu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT