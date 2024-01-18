U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Ranvir Dhaliwal loads his M18 pistol during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition - Far East on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 13, 2023. MCMC-Far East is an annual two-week event held to improve Marines’ marksmanship, combat readiness, and weapon proficiency. Dhaliwal, a native of Cary, North Carolina, is a communications officer with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lucas Lu)

