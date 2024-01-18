Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition - Far East [Image 2 of 3]

    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition - Far East

    OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Lucas Lu 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Ranvir Dhaliwal loads his M18 pistol during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition - Far East on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 13, 2023. MCMC-Far East is an annual two-week event held to improve Marines’ marksmanship, combat readiness, and weapon proficiency. Dhaliwal, a native of Cary, North Carolina, is a communications officer with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lucas Lu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 00:41
    Photo ID: 8205004
    VIRIN: 231213-M-FL548-1046
    Resolution: 3913x2610
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: CARY, NC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition - Far East [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Lucas Lu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition - Far East
    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition - Far East
    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition - Far East

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    HQBN
    Lethal
    USINDOPACOM
    3MD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT