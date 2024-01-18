Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony

240120-N-LM220-1224 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) Capt. Pete Riebe, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), left, renders honors as Command Master Chief Robert Stumm, senior enlisted leader of Abraham Lincoln, presents the national ensign during a burial-at-sea ceremony held on aircraft elevator 4 aboard Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clayton A. Wren)
