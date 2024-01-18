Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Clayton Wren 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240120-N-LM220-1224 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) Capt. Pete Riebe, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), left, renders honors as Command Master Chief Robert Stumm, senior enlisted leader of Abraham Lincoln, presents the national ensign during a burial-at-sea ceremony held on aircraft elevator 4 aboard Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clayton A. Wren)

    This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Clayton Wren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

