    Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Clayton Wren 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240120-N-LM220-1023 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Victoria Ocampo, left, from San Diego, presents the national ensign to Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Ervin Reddick, from Chesapeake, Va., during a burial-at-sea ceremony held on aircraft elevator 4 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clayton A. Wren)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 22:47
    Photo ID: 8204968
    VIRIN: 240120-N-LM220-1023
    Resolution: 4305x2870
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Clayton Wren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72

