240120-N-LM220-1023 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Victoria Ocampo, left, from San Diego, presents the national ensign to Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Ervin Reddick, from Chesapeake, Va., during a burial-at-sea ceremony held on aircraft elevator 4 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clayton A. Wren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2024 Date Posted: 01.21.2024 22:47 Photo ID: 8204968 VIRIN: 240120-N-LM220-1023 Resolution: 4305x2870 Size: 1.34 MB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Clayton Wren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.