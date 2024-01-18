Warrant Officer 1 Ashley Fortson, mobility warrant officer, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, right, marches in the color guard during a change of command ceremony while serving as a drill instructor June 9, 2017 on Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Fortson’s story from foster care to finding her place in the Army is one she hopes inspires others to explore opportunities in the U.S. Army.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2024 19:54 Photo ID: 8204877 VIRIN: 170709-A-A5001-1111 Resolution: 727x727 Size: 544.01 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th TSC Soldier finds belonging in the US Army [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.