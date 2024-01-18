Warrant Officer 1 Ashley Fortson, mobility warrant officer, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, right, marches in the color guard during a change of command ceremony while serving as a drill instructor June 9, 2017 on Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Fortson’s story from foster care to finding her place in the Army is one she hopes inspires others to explore opportunities in the U.S. Army.
8th TSC Soldier finds belonging in the US Army
