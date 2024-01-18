Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th TSC Soldier finds belonging in the US Army [Image 1 of 3]

    8th TSC Soldier finds belonging in the US Army

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Warrant Officer 1 Ashely Fortson, mobility warrant officer, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, sits for a photo while wearing the Audie Murphy medal Nov. 15, 2023, on Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Fortson’s story from foster care to finding her place in the Army is one she hopes inspires others to explore opportunities in the U.S. Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 19:54
    Photo ID: 8204875
    VIRIN: 231115-A-PR546-1111
    Resolution: 5147x6434
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th TSC Soldier finds belonging in the US Army [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th TSC Soldier finds belonging in the US Army
    8th TSC Soldier finds belonging in the US Army
    8th TSC Soldier finds belonging in the US Army

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    8th TSC Soldier finds belonging in the US Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    Foster care
    Ashely Fortson
    WO1 Ashley Fortson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT