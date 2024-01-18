Theodore Roosevelt Transits Pacific Ocean

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

Date Taken: 01.20.2024 Date Posted: 01.21.2024