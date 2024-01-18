856th Military Police Company Deploys

More than 150 service members of the 856th Military Police Company from the Arizona National Guard rally together with their families on Bushmaster Field in Phoenix, Arizona for an emotional send off ceremony January 21st. The company prepares to step off on a year long deployment oversees in the Central Command area of responsibility.

