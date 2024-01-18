Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    856th Military Police Company Deploys [Image 2 of 5]

    856th Military Police Company Deploys

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Zahnow 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    More than 150 service members of the 856th Military Police Company from the Arizona National Guard rally together with their families on Bushmaster Field in Phoenix, Arizona for an emotional send off ceremony January 21st. The company prepares to step off on a year long deployment oversees in the Central Command area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 13:03
    VIRIN: 240121-A-SM218-2426
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US
    This work, 856th Military Police Company Deploys [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Michael Zahnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

