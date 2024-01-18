NSA Bahrain Chief Pinning Ceremony`

Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate Raul Valladares, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Port Operations senior enlisted advisor, salutes during a chief pinning ceremony on board NSA Bahrain, Sept. 28, 2023. Fifteen Sailors and one honorary Marine from four commands on NSA Bahrain were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter, and family.

