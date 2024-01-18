Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Bahrain Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    NSA Bahrain Chief Pinning Ceremony

    BAHRAIN

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    AFN Bahrain

    Family and friends cheer during a chief pinning ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Sept. 28, 2023. Fifteen Sailors and one honorary Marine from four commands on NSA Bahrain were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter, and family.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 03:07
    Photo ID: 8204596
    VIRIN: 230928-N-XT273-1394
    Resolution: 6195x4130
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NSA Bahrain Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

