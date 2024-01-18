Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations WIth VMFA 121 [Image 3 of 5]

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations WIth VMFA 121

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (January 20, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), remove chocks and chains from a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, on the ship’s flight deck, while sailing in the Philippine Sea, January 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 01:42
    Photo ID: 8204588
    VIRIN: 240120-N-BX791-1066
    Resolution: 5500x3145
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations WIth VMFA 121 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    VMFA 121
    USS America (LHA 6)

