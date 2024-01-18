USS America Conducts Flight Operations WIth VMFA 121

PHILIPPINE SEA (January 20, 2024) A UH-1Y Venom utility helicopter, both from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 takes off of the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while sailing in the Philippine Sea, January 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

