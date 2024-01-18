Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    323rd Military Intelligence Battalion NCO receives MIRC coin [Image 17 of 17]

    323rd Military Intelligence Battalion NCO receives MIRC coin

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Maj. Joshua Frye 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. Melissa Adamski, right, commander of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, presents a coin to Sgt. 1st Class Rick Snipe, 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company First Sergeant. Sgt. 1st Class Rick Snipe received a command coin for his outstanding efforts supporting soldiers and unit mobilization at Fort George G. Meade, Md., Jan. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)

    Maintenance
    USAR
    AAME
    MIRC

