U.S. Army Reserve Col. Melissa Adamski, right, commander of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, presents a coin to Sgt. 1st Class Rick Snipe, 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company First Sergeant. Sgt. 1st Class Rick Snipe received a command coin for his outstanding efforts supporting soldiers and unit mobilization at Fort George G. Meade, Md., Jan. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2024 19:16
|Photo ID:
|8204496
|VIRIN:
|240120-A-JJ835-3824
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion NCO receives MIRC coin [Image 17 of 17], by MAJ Joshua Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
