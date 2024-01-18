323rd Military Intelligence Battalion NCO receives MIRC coin

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Melissa Adamski, right, commander of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, presents a coin to Sgt. 1st Class Rick Snipe, 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company First Sergeant. Sgt. 1st Class Rick Snipe received a command coin for his outstanding efforts supporting soldiers and unit mobilization at Fort George G. Meade, Md., Jan. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)

