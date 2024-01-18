323rd Military Intelligence Battalion receives Army Award for Maintenance Excellence

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Maj. Alice Torres, right, U.S. Army Reserve Command G4 Sergeant Major, presents a U.S. Army Reserve G4 coin to U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Myles Kalf, left, 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion Maintenance NCOIC. The 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command, U.S. Army Reserve, received the Department of the Army level Army Award for Maintenance Excellence, MTOE medium category, in an event honoring the unit held on Fort George G. Meade, Md., Jan. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)

