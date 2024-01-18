Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Arrives in Souda Bay [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Bataan Arrives in Souda Bay

    GREECE

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Jones 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240120-N-AB188-1044
    SOUDA BAY, CRETE (Jan. 20, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Sailors, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), use a Tilley to move a ramp as the ship pulls into Souda Bay, Crete, Jan. 20. Bataan is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.20.2024 09:33
    Photo ID: 8204365
    VIRIN: 240120-N-AB188-1044
    Resolution: 5461x3641
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Arrives in Souda Bay [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    C6F
    Bataan ARG

