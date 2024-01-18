USS Bataan Arrives in Souda Bay

240120-N-AB188-1057

SOUDA BAY, CRETE (Jan. 20, 2024) Seaman David Ndjongangbanen, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) throws a mooring line as the ship pulls into Souda Bay, Crete, Jan. 20. Bataan is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)

