U.S 2nd Fleet All-Hands Call

Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, addresses his staff during an all-hands call held at the Naval Support Activity - Hampton Roads chapel in Norfolk, Virginia, Jan. 19, 2024. U.S. 2nd Fleet employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

