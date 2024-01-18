Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S 2nd Fleet All-Hands Call [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S 2nd Fleet All-Hands Call

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, addresses his staff during an all-hands call held at the Naval Support Activity - Hampton Roads chapel in Norfolk, Virginia, Jan. 19, 2024. U.S. 2nd Fleet employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

