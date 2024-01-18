Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Co, BLT 1/5 Supports Amphibious Assault at Camp Pendleton [Image 5 of 7]

    Alpha Co, BLT 1/5 Supports Amphibious Assault at Camp Pendleton

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditonary Unit, observes overhead buildings in an objective area during a simulated amphibious assault at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 19, 2023. The amphibious assault involved all elements of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force coming ashore from the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group to seize key terrain across Camp Pendleton from the adversary force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    VIRIN: 231219-M-HY848-1131
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Co, BLT 1/5 Supports Amphibious Assault at Camp Pendleton [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Raid
    15th MEU
    BLT 1/5
    Night time training

