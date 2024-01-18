U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditonary Unit, stage in an assault position before assaulting an objective area during a simulated amphibious assault at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 19, 2023. The amphibious assault involved all elements of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force coming ashore from the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group to seize key terrain across Camp Pendleton from the adversary force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 15:57 Photo ID: 8203695 VIRIN: 231219-M-HY848-1020 Resolution: 1920x1281 Size: 587.37 KB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Co, BLT 1/5 Supports Amphibious Assault at Camp Pendleton [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.