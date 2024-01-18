Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Keesler Blood Program: Providing the tools of life [Image 3 of 5]

    The Keesler Blood Program: Providing the tools of life

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    A bag of volunteer donor blood is collected at the Triangle Clinic on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 18, 2024. The Keesler Blood Program, part of the Armed Services Blood Program under the Defense Health Agency, is part of a large global effort to supply blood resources where they are needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis) (This image has been edited for security reasons.)

    This work, The Keesler Blood Program: Providing the tools of life [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

