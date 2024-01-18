U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits, 81st Training Wing public affairs specialist, donates blood at the Triangle Clinic on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 18, 2024. The Keesler Blood Program, part of the Armed Services Blood Program under the Defense Health Agency, is part of a large global effort to supply blood resources where they are needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 14:41 Photo ID: 8203505 VIRIN: 240118-F-TX306-1022 Resolution: 2738x1825 Size: 317.37 KB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Keesler Blood Program: Providing the tools of life [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.