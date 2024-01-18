USS Truxtun Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Cmdr. Chance Smith relieved Cmdr. Adam Miller as commanding officer of USS Truxtun (DDG 103) during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Jan. 12.
