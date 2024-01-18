Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Truxtun Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Truxtun Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Erin Ray 

    USS Truxtun (DDG 103)

    Cmdr. Chance Smith relieved Cmdr. Adam Miller as commanding officer of USS Truxtun (DDG 103) during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Jan. 12.

