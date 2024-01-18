DEVCOM CBC Engineering Director Dr. James Watson was inducted into the
Senior Executive Service Corps on Jan. 18. DEVCOM Deputy to the
Commanding General Dr. Eric Moore adorned Watson with the SES pin during
the Induction Ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Ellie White)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 11:19
|Photo ID:
|8203095
|VIRIN:
|240119-O-PS778-9804
|Resolution:
|5024x3349
|Size:
|5.73 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Hometown:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dr. James Watson Inducted into SES Corps [Image 2 of 2], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
