    Dr. James Watson Inducted into SES Corps [Image 2 of 2]

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    DEVCOM CBC Engineering Director Dr. James Watson was inducted into the
    Senior Executive Service Corps on Jan. 18. DEVCOM Deputy to the
    Commanding General Dr. Eric Moore adorned Watson with the SES pin during
    the Induction Ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Ellie White)

    This work, Dr. James Watson Inducted into SES Corps [Image 2 of 2], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    STEM
    Army
    Senior Executive Service
    chembio

