    Dr. James Watson Inducted into SES Corps [Image 1 of 2]

    Dr. James Watson Inducted into SES Corps

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Dr. Eric Moore presented Dr. James Watson with the SES certificate during Watson’s SES Induction Ceremony held at DEVCOM CBC on January 18, 2024, recognizing him as the Center’s newest Engineering Director. (U.S. Army photo by Ellie White)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. James Watson Inducted into SES Corps [Image 2 of 2], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    STEM
    Army
    Senior Executive Service
    chembio

