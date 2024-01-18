Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Warp Speed lapel button [Image 1 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    This is the unofficial lapel button made for the HHS-DoD COVID-19 Countermeasures Acceleration Group, which was formed to implement Operation Warp Speed. The operation facilitated the development and distribution of vaccines and therapeutic products and provided more rapid delivery while adhering to the highest standards of safety and efficacy. The group included the Department of Defense and elements of the Department of Health and Human Services, which included the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. [NMHM 2021.0006] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024
    Countermeasures Acceleration Group, COVID-19, Operation Warp Speed, NMHM, Medical Museum

