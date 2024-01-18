This is the unofficial lapel button made for the HHS-DoD COVID-19 Countermeasures Acceleration Group, which was formed to implement Operation Warp Speed. The operation facilitated the development and distribution of vaccines and therapeutic products and provided more rapid delivery while adhering to the highest standards of safety and efficacy. The group included the Department of Defense and elements of the Department of Health and Human Services, which included the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. [NMHM 2021.0006] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 11:01 Photo ID: 8203085 VIRIN: 240110-D-TY520-1002 Resolution: 1369x1369 Size: 1.11 MB Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Warp Speed lapel button [Image 3 of 3], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.