A conceptual image of high-altitude balloons (top) and high-altitude solar gliders (bottom) that will make up the High-Altitude Platform-Deep Sensing (HAP/DS) program. HAP/DS will comprise the high-altitude layer of the Multi-Domain Sensing System family of systems and will be a Multi-Domain Operations-capable low-signature, high-altitude platform(s) operating in the stratosphere that will enable penetration into highly defended threat operational areas.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 10:59 Photo ID: 8203080 VIRIN: 240119-O-HE062-4626 Resolution: 876x690 Size: 94.35 KB Location: US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HAP/DS conceptual image [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Baldwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.