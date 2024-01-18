Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HAP/DS conceptual image [Image 2 of 2]

    HAP/DS conceptual image

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Daniel Baldwin 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    A conceptual image of high-altitude balloons (top) and high-altitude solar gliders (bottom) that will make up the High-Altitude Platform-Deep Sensing (HAP/DS) program. HAP/DS will comprise the high-altitude layer of the Multi-Domain Sensing System family of systems and will be a Multi-Domain Operations-capable low-signature, high-altitude platform(s) operating in the stratosphere that will enable penetration into highly defended threat operational areas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 10:59
    Photo ID: 8203080
    VIRIN: 240119-O-HE062-4626
    Resolution: 876x690
    Size: 94.35 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HAP/DS conceptual image [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Baldwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The future in Army deep sensing

    TAGS

    MDSS
    MDO
    HAP/DS

