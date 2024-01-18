A conceptual image of a High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) jet. HADES will be globally deployable and provide a multi-faceted sensing capability on higher altitude, longer endurance manned aircraft than the Army’s existing fleet.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 10:59
|Photo ID:
|8203079
|VIRIN:
|240119-O-HE062-8847
|Resolution:
|434x281
|Size:
|27.84 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HADES conceptual image [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Baldwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The future in Army deep sensing
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT