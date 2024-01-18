Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 AMW Spark Cell: igniting new innovation [Image 2 of 2]

    97 AMW Spark Cell: igniting new innovation

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Mark Richardson, 54th Air Refueling Squadron chief of innovations, presents a KC-135 Stratotanker chin rest at Altus Air Force Base, Jan. 5, 2024. The chin rest was made with the use of a 3-D printer and an articulating arm, allowing for adjustability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

    97 AMW Spark Cell: igniting new innovation
    

    

