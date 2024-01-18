U.S. Air Force Capt. Mark Richardson, 54th Air Refueling Squadron chief of innovations, presents a KC-135 Stratotanker chin rest at Altus Air Force Base, Jan. 5, 2024. The chin rest was made with the use of a 3-D printer and an articulating arm, allowing for adjustability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 10:02
|Photo ID:
|8202985
|VIRIN:
|240105-F-KL977-1000
|Resolution:
|6005x4003
|Size:
|856.15 KB
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 97 AMW Spark Cell: igniting new innovation [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
97 AMW Spark Cell: igniting new innovation
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT