Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    97 AMW Spark Cell: igniting new innovation [Image 1 of 2]

    97 AMW Spark Cell: igniting new innovation

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A progression of tactical lighting mount prototypes is shown at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 5, 2024. The mounts were designed and 3-D printed with the use of the Wing Innovation Advancement Center, also known as Spark Cell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 10:02
    Photo ID: 8202984
    VIRIN: 240105-F-KL977-1001
    Resolution: 6576x4384
    Size: 900.59 KB
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97 AMW Spark Cell: igniting new innovation [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    97 AMW Spark Cell: igniting new innovation
    97 AMW Spark Cell: igniting new innovation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    97 AMW Spark Cell: igniting new innovation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    innovation
    Spark Cell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT