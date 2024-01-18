A progression of tactical lighting mount prototypes is shown at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 5, 2024. The mounts were designed and 3-D printed with the use of the Wing Innovation Advancement Center, also known as Spark Cell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 10:02
|Photo ID:
|8202984
|VIRIN:
|240105-F-KL977-1001
|Resolution:
|6576x4384
|Size:
|900.59 KB
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
97 AMW Spark Cell: igniting new innovation
