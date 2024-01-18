Baumholder Child Development Center Director Ashley Capers (left) and Katrina Luna, CDC administrative support assistant, display an appreciation basket received from the Baumholder Torch Club youth members on Oct. 4, 2023, in occasion of World Teachers’ Day. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 09:07
|Photo ID:
|8202936
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-A4479-1002
|Resolution:
|640x604
|Size:
|101.19 KB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Baumholder Military Community Youth Center scores $5,000 grant for high quality programs, commitment to service [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Baumholder Military Community Youth Center scores $5,000 grant for high quality programs, commitment to service
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT