Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baumholder Military Community Youth Center scores $5,000 grant for high quality programs, commitment to service [Image 2 of 3]

    Baumholder Military Community Youth Center scores $5,000 grant for high quality programs, commitment to service

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    01.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Baumholder Child Development Center Director Ashley Capers (left) and Katrina Luna, CDC administrative support assistant, display an appreciation basket received from the Baumholder Torch Club youth members on Oct. 4, 2023, in occasion of World Teachers’ Day. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 09:07
    Photo ID: 8202936
    VIRIN: 240119-A-A4479-1002
    Resolution: 640x604
    Size: 101.19 KB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baumholder Military Community Youth Center scores $5,000 grant for high quality programs, commitment to service [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Baumholder Military Community Youth Center scores $5,000 grant for high quality programs, commitment to service
    Baumholder Military Community Youth Center scores $5,000 grant for high quality programs, commitment to service
    Baumholder Military Community Youth Center scores $5,000 grant for high quality programs, commitment to service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Baumholder Military Community Youth Center scores $5,000 grant for high quality programs, commitment to service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    Torch Club
    target_news_Europe
    OneArmy
    BMCYouthCenter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT