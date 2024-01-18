Baumholder Torch Club members gather for a group photo before delivering appreciation baskets to Child Development Center and School Age Center educators on Oct. 4, 2023, in occasion of World Teachers’ Day. From left: Bryce G., Joslyn C., Adrianna A., Jada B., Louisa W., Faith C. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 09:07 Photo ID: 8202935 VIRIN: 240119-A-A4479-1001 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 94.83 KB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Baumholder Military Community Youth Center scores $5,000 grant for high quality programs, commitment to service [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.