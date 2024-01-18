Baumholder Torch Club members gather for a group photo before delivering appreciation baskets to Child Development Center and School Age Center educators on Oct. 4, 2023, in occasion of World Teachers’ Day. From left: Bryce G., Joslyn C., Adrianna A., Jada B., Louisa W., Faith C. (Courtesy photo)
Baumholder Military Community Youth Center scores $5,000 grant for high quality programs, commitment to service
