    Mekong Delegation comes to U.S. for 2023 Sister Rivers Exchange [Image 3 of 3]

    Mekong Delegation comes to U.S. for 2023 Sister Rivers Exchange

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Susan Lee 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Delegates from the Mekong River Commission and leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division take a group photo at Castaic Pumped Storage Plant in southern California, Aug. 15, 2023. Through the Sister Rivers partnership, the Mekong and Mississippi River Commissions conduct annual exchanges to enhance the Mekong countries’ capabilities to sustainably manage natural resources, share water data, enhance disaster risk mitigation, and strengthen local capacity for water management.

    This work, Mekong Delegation comes to U.S. for 2023 Sister Rivers Exchange [Image 3 of 3], by Susan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

