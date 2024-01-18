Delegates from the Mekong River Commission and leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division receive a briefing at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California Aug. 15, 2023. Through the Sister Rivers partnership, the Mekong and Mississippi River Commissions conduct annual exchanges to enhance the Mekong countries’ capabilities to sustainably manage natural resources, share water data, enhance disaster risk mitigation, and strengthen local capacity for water management.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 23:43 Photo ID: 8202666 VIRIN: 230815-O-CF086-3167 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 960.89 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mekong Delegation comes to U.S. for 2023 Sister Rivers Exchange [Image 3 of 3], by Susan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.