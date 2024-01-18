Supply specialists from the 551st Medical Logistics Company and U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency prepare shipments of medical supplies at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. Army Field Support Battalion-Germany will be working directly with USAMMA to draw and issue an APS-2 hospital equipment set during the upcoming DEFENDER 24 exercise. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 21:48 Photo ID: 8202616 VIRIN: 240119-A-SM279-1811 Resolution: 1977x1262 Size: 660.45 KB Location: VILSECK, BY, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ops officer: AFSBn-Germany to take command of APS-2 site, participate in DEFENDER 24 [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.