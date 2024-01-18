Fort Johnson fire chief David J. Kass (left) and former fire chief Michael Kuk, cut the cake celebrating the opening of the North Fort Fire Station.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 17:22
|Photo ID:
|8202477
|VIRIN:
|240116-A-WU691-9499
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Johnson increases emergency capabilities with new fire station [Image 4 of 4], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Johnson increases emergency capabilities with new fire station
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT