Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Johnson increases emergency capabilities with new fire station [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Johnson increases emergency capabilities with new fire station

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Johnson fire chief David J. Kass (left) and former fire chief Michael Kuk, cut the cake celebrating the opening of the North Fort Fire Station.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 17:22
    Photo ID: 8202477
    VIRIN: 240116-A-WU691-9499
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Johnson increases emergency capabilities with new fire station [Image 4 of 4], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Johnson increases emergency capabilities with new fire station
    Fort Johnson increases emergency capabilities with new fire station
    Fort Johnson increases emergency capabilities with new fire station
    Fort Johnson increases emergency capabilities with new fire station

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Johnson increases emergency capabilities with new fire station

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ribbon cutting ceremony
    JRTC and Fort Johnson
    North Fort Fire Station

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT