Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank (fourth from left), U.S. Army Central commanding general; Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner (third from right), Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson commanding general; and other Fort Johnson leadership and guests cut the ribbon at the new North Fort Fire Station during a ceremony Jan. 16.
This work, Fort Johnson increases emergency capabilities with new fire station [Image 4 of 4], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Johnson increases emergency capabilities with new fire station
