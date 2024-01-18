Fort Johnson increases emergency capabilities with new fire station

Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank (fourth from left), U.S. Army Central commanding general; Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner (third from right), Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson commanding general; and other Fort Johnson leadership and guests cut the ribbon at the new North Fort Fire Station during a ceremony Jan. 16.

