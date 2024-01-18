Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New operations detachment boosts JBER’s capabilities [Image 1 of 2]

    New operations detachment boosts JBER’s capabilities

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kelsey Bryant, 55th Operations Group Detachment 1 commander, delivers remarks during the 55th OG Det 1 assumption-of-command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2024. The 55th OG Det 1 will provide RC-135V/W Rivet Joint, RC-135S Cobra Ball, RC-135U Combat Sent and WC-135R Constant Phoenix support in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 18:19
    Photo ID: 8202430
    VIRIN: 240117-F-UN009-1051
    Resolution: 3595x2392
    Size: 890.32 KB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New operations detachment boosts JBER’s capabilities [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New operations detachment boosts JBER’s capabilities
    New operations detachment boosts JBER’s capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New operations detachment boosts JBER&rsquo;s capabilities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Detachment 1
    JBER
    RC-135V/W Rivet Joint
    55th OG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT