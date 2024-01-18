U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kelsey Bryant, 55th Operations Group Detachment 1 commander, delivers remarks during the 55th OG Det 1 assumption-of-command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2024. The 55th OG Det 1 will provide RC-135V/W Rivet Joint, RC-135S Cobra Ball, RC-135U Combat Sent and WC-135R Constant Phoenix support in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8202430
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-UN009-1051
|Resolution:
|3595x2392
|Size:
|890.32 KB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, New operations detachment boosts JBER’s capabilities [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New operations detachment boosts JBER’s capabilities
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT