New operations detachment boosts JBER’s capabilities

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kelsey Bryant, 55th Operations Group Detachment 1 commander, delivers remarks during the 55th OG Det 1 assumption-of-command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2024. The 55th OG Det 1 will provide RC-135V/W Rivet Joint, RC-135S Cobra Ball, RC-135U Combat Sent and WC-135R Constant Phoenix support in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert)

