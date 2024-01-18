Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New operations detachment boosts JBER’s capabilities [Image 2 of 2]

    New operations detachment boosts JBER’s capabilities

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Rachel, 55th Operations Group commander, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Kelsey Bryant during the 55th OG Detachment 1 assumption-of-command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 17, 2024. The 55th OG Det 1 will provide RC-135V/W Rivet Joint, RC-135S Cobra Ball, RC-135U Combat Sent and WC-135R Constant Phoenix support in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert)

    Alaska
    Detachment 1
    JBER
    RC-135V/W Rivet Joint
    55th OG

