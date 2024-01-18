Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    India Company Land Navigation [Image 3 of 5]

    India Company Land Navigation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the land navigation course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 17, 2024. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 14:30
    Photo ID: 8202186
    VIRIN: 240117-M-WD009-1078
    Resolution: 5464x6987
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Land Navigation [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    India Company Land Navigation
    India Company Land Navigation
    India Company Land Navigation
    India Company Land Navigation
    India Company Land Navigation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruit
    compass
    BWT
    page field
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT