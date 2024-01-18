India Company Land Navigation

Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the land navigation course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 17, 2024. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

