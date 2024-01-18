2024 DoD aerial spray course lands in Florida

Tech. Sgt. Patrick Sherman and Staff Sgt. Bryce Cooper, aerial spray technicians assigned to the 757th Airlift Squadron, ready the 910th Airlift Wing’s modular spray system, Jan. 7, 2024, for a C-130H Hercules aerial spray demonstration at the Manatee County Regional Airport, Florida. The aerial spray demonstration was held as part of the combined Department of Defense Category 11 Pesticide Applicator Training and Certification Course and Florida Mosquito Control Association fly-in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Donnie J. Hatheway)

