Tech. Sgt. Patrick Sherman and Staff Sgt. Bryce Cooper, aerial spray technicians assigned to the 757th Airlift Squadron, ready the 910th Airlift Wing’s modular spray system, Jan. 7, 2024, for a C-130H Hercules aerial spray demonstration at the Manatee County Regional Airport, Florida. The aerial spray demonstration was held as part of the combined Department of Defense Category 11 Pesticide Applicator Training and Certification Course and Florida Mosquito Control Association fly-in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Donnie J. Hatheway)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 13:38
|Photo ID:
|8202030
|VIRIN:
|240112-F-XD991-2008
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA BAY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 DoD aerial spray course lands in Florida [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Donald Hatheway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2024 DoD spray course lands in Florida
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT