    2024 DoD aerial spray course lands in Florida [Image 10 of 10]

    2024 DoD aerial spray course lands in Florida

    TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Capt. Donald Hatheway 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Patrick Sherman and Staff Sgt. Bryce Cooper, aerial spray technicians assigned to the 757th Airlift Squadron, ready the 910th Airlift Wing’s modular spray system, Jan. 7, 2024, for a C-130H Hercules aerial spray demonstration at the Manatee County Regional Airport, Florida. The aerial spray demonstration was held as part of the combined Department of Defense Category 11 Pesticide Applicator Training and Certification Course and Florida Mosquito Control Association fly-in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Donnie J. Hatheway)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 13:38
    Location: TAMPA BAY, FL, US
    2024 DoD spray course lands in Florida

    MASS
    Mosquito Control
    aerial spray
    757th
    reserveready
    Entomologists

