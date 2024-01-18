Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 DoD aerial spray course lands in Florida [Image 9 of 10]

    2024 DoD aerial spray course lands in Florida

    TAMPA BAY, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Capt. Donald Hatheway 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    First Lt. Bethany Eutsey, a medical entomologist assigned to the 757th Airlift Squadron, assists a course attendee with mapping in preparation for the aerial spray demonstration as part of the Department of Defense Aerial Spray Category 11 Applicator Course at Manatee County Mosquito Control District’s Headquarters, Florida, from Jan. 8-11, 2024. The annual Category 11 Course is held every two years in conjunction with the Florida Mosquito Control Association's annual fly-in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Donnie J. Hatheway)

