First Lt. Bethany Eutsey, a medical entomologist assigned to the 757th Airlift Squadron, assists a course attendee with mapping in preparation for the aerial spray demonstration as part of the Department of Defense Aerial Spray Category 11 Applicator Course at Manatee County Mosquito Control District’s Headquarters, Florida, from Jan. 8-11, 2024. The annual Category 11 Course is held every two years in conjunction with the Florida Mosquito Control Association's annual fly-in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Donnie J. Hatheway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 13:38 Photo ID: 8202029 VIRIN: 240112-F-XD991-2009 Resolution: 7835x5504 Size: 4.74 MB Location: TAMPA BAY, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 DoD aerial spray course lands in Florida [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Donald Hatheway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.