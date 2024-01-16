Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTG Sullivan Speaks at D2S2 [Image 2 of 2]

    LTG Sullivan Speaks at D2S2

    IL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Rob Wieland 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Sullivan, deputy commander, U.S. Transportation Command, provides opening remarks during the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command’s Deployment and Distribution Synchronization Symposium (D2S2) at the Force Flow Conference Center on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Jan. 10,2024. (U.S. Army photo by Rob Wieland)

    This work, LTG Sullivan Speaks at D2S2 [Image 2 of 2], by Rob Wieland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

